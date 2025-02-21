Grimes Urges Elon Musk to Address Their Child’s Medical Crisis on X

Grimes has taken to social media to urge her former partner, Elon Musk, to respond to her regarding their child’s medical crisis. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the singer expressed frustration over Musk’s lack of communication, stating that the issue requires urgent attention.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Grimes, 36, posted multiple messages on X (formerly Twitter), imploring Musk, 53, to "Plz respond about our child's medical crisis." She emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, "I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation." However, she did not disclose specific details about the medical issue.

Grimes and Musk share three children: X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2. It remains unclear which child she was referring to in her tweets. Frustrated by Musk’s lack of response, she continued, "If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

In response to a social media user questioning her decision to go public, Grimes defended her actions, explaining that Musk had ignored her texts, calls, and emails, as well as skipped every meeting. She insisted that their child's well-being was at stake, saying, "So I need him to f------ respond, and if I have to apply public pressure, then I guess that's where we're at."

Musk has not publicly responded to Grimes' concerns as of now. A source told PEOPLE, "Instead of being present in his children’s lives, he’d rather tweet memes."

This is not the first time Grimes has called out Musk publicly. Earlier this month, she expressed disappointment upon discovering—through social media—that Musk had taken their eldest child to the Oval Office without informing her.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Musk will address Grimes' concerns. With no public response from him yet, Grimes' appeal continues to spark conversation about parental responsibility and communication.