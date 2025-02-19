‘Grow Up’: Kevin Spacey Slams Guy Pearce Over THIS Targeted Media Attack; EXPLAINED

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual misconduct.

Kevin Spacey has responded to Guy Pearce's recent assertion that he was "targeted" by the actor on the set of L.A. Confidential. Spacey described the claims as exaggerated and disputed Pearce's depiction of their history together.

Spacey confronted Pearce in a video uploaded to X, telling him to "Grow up" and asking him why he went public with the complaint instead of bringing it up with him privately.

The Oscar-winning actor said, "We worked together a long time ago; if I did something then that upset you, you could’ve reached out to me; we could’ve had that conversation."

He added, "But instead, you decided to speak to the press, who of course are now coming after me because they’d like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up."

Pearce's remarks, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, referred to Spacey as "quite aggressive" while shooting the 1997 crime thriller. Pearce had accepted that his situation was nothing compared to serious claims made by other people about Spacey but held that he was singled out on set.

The American Beauty star replied in frustration about Pearce choosing to come out about his claims. He said that if Pearce was really disturbed over their previous experiences, he could have called him personally rather than going to the media.

He added that a year later, Pearce flew over to Savannah, Georgia, to spend time with him during the shoot of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. This, according to The Unusual Suspects actor, indicated that this was inconsistent with the story that Pearce felt uneasy around him.

Spacey questioned the timing of Pearce's comments, considering that almost three decades had elapsed since they collaborated. He accused Pearce of attempting to present himself as a victim, even though he had previously minimized the severity of their encounters. Spacey also proposed having a live discussion on the matter on X, claiming he had "nothing to hide."

The Baby Driver actor has been subjected to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct since 2017, prompting court battles and professional ostracism. He has claimed innocence on all counts, and in recent years courts have found in his favor in numerous cases, including a 2022 New York verdict and a 2023 acquittal in a U.K. trial.

"What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas? I mean, you want to have a conversation; I’m happy to do so anytime, any place. We can even do it here live on X if you’d like; I’ve got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim," Spacey added.

Even with his wins in court, Kevin Spacey has been largely missing from Hollywood. Some in the industry, including Sharon Stone and Brian Cox, have come to his defense, urging him to return to acting. Stone once complimented Spacey's acting ability, and Cox decried the culture of canceling people.