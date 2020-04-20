Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn reveals THIS Marvel film is his favourite superhero movie

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently revealed his favourite superhero movie. Read on to find out.

When a fan asked filmmaker James Gunn to name his favourite superhero film, you would have thought he would name one of his own, but that’s not the case. The Guardians of the Galaxy director regularly hosts Q&A sessions on social media to engage with his fans, and never shies away from giving honest answers. During the latest Q&A, his fans got a chance to ask the director some questions and that when he revealed his favourite superhero movie. Out of all the superhero films, James said his favourite is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Marvel’s animated action film came out in 2018 and turned out to be an overnight success. It was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The film even brought home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The animated film is also headed for a sequel now, which is scheduled to release in 2022. Meanwhile, James also revealed that he is busy editing the upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad, while practicing social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The film will feature a stellar star cast. This includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney, who will reprise their roles from the 2016 film. In addition to these actors, the film will also feature Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior. Just last week, James shared a list of his 54 favourite action movies of all time and it featured some of the greatest action films of all time. The list included Die Hard (1988), Kung Fu Hustle (2004), Lady Vengeance (2005), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), V for Vendetta (2006), John Wick (2014) among others.

