Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn says 'This is the end' for the franchise

In a recent interview with Deadline, the director of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise, James Gunn revealed the most heartbreaking news of all. During the chat, he disclosed that the upcoming third edition of the film is going to be the last one and said, "This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians."

Gunn is currently shooting Vol.3 of the franchise in Atlanta, Georgia as the film is scheduled for a worldwide release in theatres on May 5, 2023. The director also spilled some details from the sets of the film and added, "It’s big. it’s so, so big and dark and different from what people might be expecting it to be." He went on and shared, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story."

Gunn admitted, "That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best," he continued to add, "I’m aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks; not always." The franchise has garnered much praise with its last two films starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, these five together make the famous Guardians Of The Galaxy. Fans have been waiting for another edition of the films since the cast was last seen in 2019 in the other Marvel franchise, Avengers: End Game.

