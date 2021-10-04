Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will introduce one of MCU's 'greatest characters', teases James Gunn

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is something several fans are already looking forward to and with James Gunn's recent announcement, we bet the excitement will be doubled among fans. The director in a recent tweet about the upcoming Holiday Special, mentioned the introduction of a new Marvel character and fans are now freaking out. While there's still a long wait for the festive special to release as it comes out next year, Gunn has now hyped a major surprise in the same.

In a recent Twitter interaction, James spoke about the upcoming Holiday Special and wrote, "In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time." Well, the hype about this new MCU character has already got fans waiting to eagerly for the release of the special soon.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be followed by the theatrical release of a third Guardians film which has also been long delayed. Directed by Gunn himself, the third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy is slated for a 2023 release.

Check out James Gunn's tweet here:

In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/CipO64ZpoC pic.twitter.com/qnVkVr7w10 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2021

Ever since Gunn hinted at a new MCU character, fans have been speculating if it will be among the comics' famed characters such as Nova and Adam Warlock.

As for the upcoming Holiday Special which is slated for a late 2022 release, it has been confirmed that the lead cast will have Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff return as their popular Marvel characters.

