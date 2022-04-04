Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn CLARIFIES Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel rumours

James Gunn is setting the record straight. Recently, the director tweeted that Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel who voice the characters Rocket Raccoon and Groot respectively in the Marvel Universe have never stepped foot on the set of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise or the Thor movie series which led to an outlet reporting that the two actors were not involved in the making of the film.

Interestingly, this tweet did not sit right with Gunn and he rebutted that he did not insinuate what the outlet was supposedly reporting. He wrote, via Comicbook, "No I didn't. I said they've never been on the set of a Guardians movie, which whoever wrote this tweet knows is a different thing." The director went on to clarify some doubts and answered fan queries in the comments as one admirer asked, "But surely they have both visited the sets before?" To which Gunn shockingly revealed, "No, never."

Meanwhile, another accused the director of being rather rude, "That sounds rude you should have invited them to the set," then he continued to debunk the confusing rumours and misconceptions as he wrote, "They're invited to set any time."

However, fans have been remorseful for the franchise as this edition of the movie series will be the last. The director, previously, announced that Gaurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last with the current cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and more. In his recent tweets, Gunn expressed his sadness over wrapping up the franchise as he wrote, "Honesty they're great, I love this cast and crew. But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us."

