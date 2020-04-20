Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: James Gunn confirms a death, teases Star Lord's role & addresses Yondu's return

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn teases the MCU movie. The filmmaker reassures the release date remains the same, teases a death and talks about Yondu and Star-Lord.

James Gunn has been busy with The Suicide Squad. However, the filmmaker hasn't forgotten about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The director is set to return for the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie. While the director has been tight-lipped about several characters, including Thor's possible cameo, he has given a few updates regarding the filming of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Gunn had previously confirmed that the release date remains the same. Now, Gunn has confirmed that the filming schedule of GotG 3 remains unaffected despite Coronavirus crisis.

In an Ask Me Anything session over the weekend, Gunn was asked, "How gotg3 going? Is release gonna be delayed like black widows was? (sic)". Gunn replied, "Our start date has remained the same so far." Gunn had previously tweeted, "Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus." Gunn was also asked about Yondu's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. "Will Yondu come back?" a curious fan quizzed. Gunn said, "No", putting all speculations to rest. A fan also reached out to the director to find out if Peter would still have a big role in GotG 3. "Of course," Gunn declared. He also confirmed Guardians 3 will see a character die.

Gunn also reinstated that there will not be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4. "I have no plans to a 4th," he confirmed. Check out his responses below:

Gunn also answered a bunch of questions regarding The Suicide Squad. Check it out here: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn teases 1st look, confirms release date unchanged & chooses Harley over Joker

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×