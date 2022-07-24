Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: Will Poulter's first look as Adam Warlock teased in Comic Con footage

At Marvel’s Hall H panel in this year's San Diego Comic-Con, some major announcements were made including a preview of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha.

According to Collider, the footage revealed at the Comic Con showcased a first look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock who makes his MCU debut with the film. The footage also featured Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. In the trailer released at the event, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) can be seen working with the Ravagers and doesn't remember anything about her time with the Guardians.

The footage also featured Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) who still loves Gamora trying to work things out. The trailer also featured some funny scenes that are signature to Gunn’s sense of humour. The trailer has also been soundtracked by an epic version of The Flaming Lips' Do You Realize. It was also confirmed by director Jame Gunn at the event that the film was going to be the final instalment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The director also spoke about exploring Rocket’s origins in the third film. As for Poulter who makes his Marvel debut with the film, the actor said, "I’m truly, truly grateful. He further added, "It’s pretty surreal to have ever stepped on the ‘Guardians’ set."

