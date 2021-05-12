Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista says Drax had a 'great backstory' that Marvel should have explored

Dave Bautista reveals what Marvel missed out on when exploring his Guardians of the Galaxy character of Drax.

Dave Bautista is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Army of the Dead on Netflix. As for his Marvel character, Bautista recently hinted at the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy being his last outing as Drax the Destroyer. While the actor hasn't mentioned any particular reason, recently he opened up about the character and what Marvel could have done more with it.

Speaking to Collider, Bautista stated that it was he felt Marvel missed out on an opportunity to explore the character's backstory. Talking about playing different versions of Drax, he said, "He [Drax] has such a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well."

Further adding about how Drax's character appeared in Marvel films, he said, "Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character…The whole ‘Destroyer’ thing they just threw that out the window…people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it.”

Bautista further clarified that he had no qualms with Marvel and that this wasn't any kind of dig against them. The actor also appreciated the studio for offering the GOTG role to him and stated that it changed the "trajectory" of his life.

ALSO READ: Army of the Dead Trailer: Dave Bautista led gang fights smarter zombies; Huma Qureshi makes an appearance

Share your comment ×