Guardians of the Galaxy's Zoe Saldana almost leaks Marvel intel; Reuploads post after covering secret binder

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its high security when it comes to any and all spoilers about its movies. However, in a recent slip, Zoe Saldana who plays the role of Gamora in Marvel's blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy posted a video of herself in her Gamora avatar as she sipped on some mate while she sifted through a supposed Marvel script.

Saldana soon after posting the video deleted it from her account as she was contacted by Marvel "security agents". After taking down the post, she re-uploaded it with scribbles edited on to hide the top-secret document. Saldana in her post seemingly threw some shade at Marvel security and wrote, "Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security. Now that I covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate!!!!!" For the unversed who might think this was a hugely dramatic precaution, Marvel security is extremely tight so much so that they even sign NDA's with several actors.

Check out Zoe Saldana's re-uploaded post below:

Meanwhile, Saldana is currently shooting for the third and the final edition of Guardians of the Galaxy. Directed by James Gunn, the movie has a star-studded cast with Chris Pratt in the lead role of Peter Quill alongside Dave Batista, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Bradley Cooper voicing the character of Rocket beside Vin Diesel lending his voice to the tree superhero, Groot. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is scheduled for release on May 23, 2023.

ALSO READ Dave Bautista on Guardians of the Galaxy franchise coming to an end: It's bittersweet