Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Who is Adam Warlock? 5 things to know about MCU superhero

There is no denial in accepting that we all get super excited for Marvel movies and television shows and even more happy when a new character is introduced. Even if you don't know the new superhero or villain at first, there's always a sense of curiosity to know about the new character. With the overwhelming response that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is receiving, there's another reason behind watching the movie and that is the new character, Adam Warlock. Read out to know everything about him.

Who is Adam Warlock?

Adam Warlock is a strong being with a super fighter history that ostensibly beats Captain America's assuming that incredible histories were a rivalry. Despite the fact that it could be the last we see the Guardians in their ongoing cycle, Warlock is too enormous of a person for a limited time offer appearance. Any reasonable person would agree we'll see him once more, taking into account the MCU's freshest significant miscreant is an intergalactic hero who, in contrast to Thanos, shows no kindness. It'll remove serious from this-force to be reckoned with to bring down a person like Kang the Conqueror.

5 things you need to know about Adam Warlock

1. Adam Warlock is an epic science experiment turned superhero. In the Marvel Comics, a group of scientists on Earth called the Enclave embarked on a mission to create an army of invincible humans. Freed from his creators, Warlock decided to become a force for good wherever he went.

2. For the unversed, the MCU version of Adam Warlock is portrayed by Will Poulter. Marvel picked Poulter at the right time, as the actor has been poised for a major breakout for a while.

3. Adam is immortal but not an insect. He has the ability to cocoon at will, which gives him regenerative abilities and can even bring him back from the dead. Furthermore, he has superhuman strength, speed, agility, and stamina. He can fly, perform telepathy, manipulate matter and energy, and is even clairvoyant.

4. Adam first appeared in Fantastic Four #66 in 1967. He often wields the Soul Gem, one of the Infinity Stones, which gives him the power to read people's souls.

5. Well, there is no surety as of how long Poulter will play the character of Adam but with its impressive backstory it looks like he will be seen again in MCU.

