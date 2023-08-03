Guardians of the Galaxy 4: James Gunn wants to stop at 3; is Vol 4 canceled? Deets here

The April '23 opening of the first volume of Guardians of the Galaxy was certainly a fiesta for the fans. With Marvel not producing the A-listers in Phase 4, the third Volume of the James Gunn series did bring a ray of hope for the production company. This week, it seems like the writer and director had an ample amount of time on their hands. Post the success of his last movie, the director was found interacting with fans on Threads. However, his comment on Guardians of the Galaxy 4 might not delight a lot of the fans. Here's what Gunn had to say.

James Gunn opens up about Guardians of the Galaxy 4

James Gunn was interacting with fans with questions on Meta's new micro-blogging app, Meta. As the drill goes on, one of the fans was quick enough to ask the director if he was going to make Guardians of the Galaxy 4. James Gunn had a saddening response to that question. The director replied, “I think I’ll leave it at 3, sorry (but thank you).”

This, in no way, means that Guardians of the Galaxy 4 is canceled. Even the non-Marvel fans are aware now that until and unless the studio itself cancels a project, the chances of seeing a franchise remain high. In addition, GOTG is certainly one of the most bankable projects to have come out of the Marvel Studios lately. Thus, the makers will not stop at 'three' if a good story comes their way.

"Never say never" James Gunn once told his fans

In contrast to his reply to one of the fans, the director had also ET in one of the events. Back when the chances of James Gunn returning to Marvel seemed low, the director told Entertainment Tonight that

"At least for the time being. I mean, never say never. Who knows? But for the time being, yeah.” Post that, James Gunn has worked with the Marvel Studios.

In one of his past interviews, Gunn had told a reporter that if the movie happens, it will certainly not be called Volume 4. "There is a reason the team will not be back," meaning that the characters will return, but not as the original team that they are. With Loki Season 2 in the lineup for Marvel, it will be interesting to see if GOTG 4 is the project that comes to life or not.

