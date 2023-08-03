Guardians of the Galaxy: Adam Brody reminisces about his unsuccessful audition for the role of Star-Lord

Adam Brody, known for his role in The OC, reflects on his auditions for the role of Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel's hit movie, Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite his admiration for the character, Brody admits that Chris Pratt was the better fit for the iconic role. This marks Brody's second near-miss in the superhero movie genre, as he had previously missed the chance to play The Flash in George Miller's Justice League: Mortal. Here's what he said.

Adam Brody's quest for Star-Lord

Brody openly expresses his passion for the Guardians of the Galaxy project and his desire to portray the charismatic Star-Lord. While he appreciated the film's tone and story, he acknowledges that Pratt's physical presence and tonal suitability were unmatched. Brody gracefully accepts that Pratt's casting was a great decision that led to the film's success.

A star-studded competition

The race to land the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy was intense, with many actors vying for the coveted part. Actors like Zachary Levi from Shazam! and Glen Howerton from It's Always Sunny also tried their luck at becoming the intergalactic leader. While each actor brought their unique take on the character, Pratt's chemistry with director James Gunn proved to be the winning factor.

Rosenbaum's honorable mention

Michael Rosenbaum, best known for his role in Smallville, also auditioned for the role of Peter Quill. Nervous but determined, Rosenbaum impressed Gunn with his audition, despite having limited knowledge of the Guardians comics. While he ultimately did not get the part, he feels privileged to have been considered and values the experience.

Unlikely beginnings for Chris Pratt

Interestingly, Chris Pratt was initially reluctant to audition for Star-Lord, and James Gunn was initially unsure about seeing him for the role. However, fate had other plans, and when the two finally connected, it sparked an enduring partnership that resulted in one of Marvel's most beloved trilogies.

Adam Brody's auditions for Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy and his earlier attempt at The Flash showcase the unpredictability and intense competition in the superhero movie genre.As he continues his journey in the entertainment industry, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his future projects and the memorable characters he will bring to life on the big screen.

