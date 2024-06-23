Guardians of the Galaxy Star Pom Klementieff In Talks To Join DCU With James Gunn? Actress Shares Potential Update

A potential renewed role in the DCU sounds like an amazing opportunity, right? Guardians of the Galaxy actress Pom Klementieff recently opened up about her talks with James Gunn regarding a potential role in the DCU. When asked on X (formerly Twitter) if there was one specific character she would like to play, Klementieff replied, "Do you really think I'm going to answer this question? I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that."

"Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now," she added. The actress, who first appeared as Mantis in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, also recalled her experience working with James Gunn. She said that it was her dream to be an X-Men or part of a Marvel film and she considered herself lucky to eventually land a role in one.

James Gunn receives immense praise from The Guardians of the Galaxy family

Pom Klementieff wasn't the only star who sang praises for Gunn. Karen Gillan, who portrayed Nebula in the MCU, also spoke about the evolution of her character in the franchise.

"I thought I was only working eight days and that would be the end of my role as Nebula, forever. And then, they brought me back with the sequel and we learned a bit more about her," the star added.

Furthermore, Gillen stated that Nebula's role in the overarching plot of Avengers: Endgame was particularly meaningful for her. Moreover, Chris Pratt, who portrayed Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, across all three of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy flicks, also admitted loving his character and crediting Gunn for its creation.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy (retroactively referred to as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1) is a 2014 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. It is the 10th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is directed by James Gunn, who wrote the screenplay with Nicole Perlman.

Furthermore, the film has a star-studded cast, including some big names like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the titular Guardians, along with Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio del Toro.

The first part of the film, Guardians of the Galaxy, premiered in 2014, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023.