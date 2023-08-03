Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Did you spot Pete Davidson in superhero film? Here's when he makes his cameo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a massive success at the box office as well as on the Internet. The film has received a positive response from netizens and they want a fourth film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Filmmaker James Gunn doesn't exactly agree with the prospect of another film but the cameos in the third installment have definitely been a ride for fans. Pete Davidson was one of the many cameos in the film, find out when he appears.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Pete Davidson's cameo

Pete Davidson is one of many appearances that were featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. It was barely a one-word cameo but an appearance nonetheless. If you didn't manage to spot it, here's when it happened. The final mission of the Guardians in the third film of the Chris Pratt starrer trilogy was to save Rocket Raccoon and confront his creator and the antagonist, the High Evolutionary. Chukwudi Iwuji played the role brilliantly.

While Peter Quill aka the Star-Lord and his squad made their way to the villain, his guards were in their way. Davidson was one of the guards, an alien named Phlektik. When the gang attempted to free the modified creatures and children imprisoned, Peter was stopped by three guards. Two of them were human and one was an alien. Phlektik, the alien, only had a one-word dialogue, "Wait" and that was Davidson's only role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

What's interesting is that Davidson's character had a slightly longer appearance which made it to the deleted scenes. Peter asked Phlektik, "Are you always this irritating?" and he responded "Uh, yes, I think. I think so. Am I, guys?" Meanwhile, Davidson isn't the only actor to have made a cameo appearance in the film. The Suicide Squad cast members Nathan Fillion, Sylvester Stallone, Stephen Blackehart, Daniela Melchior, and Jenifer Holland feature as Master Karja, Stakar Ogord, Steemie Blueliver, Ura, and Kwol respectively.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The superhero film was released in theatres on May 5, 2023, and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023 at that point in time. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 became available to stream on Disney+ on August 2, 2023, reigniting interest in it now that a wider audience had access to it from the comfort of their homes. The synopsis of the film says, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own, a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful."

