Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Here are the first reactions of the MCU trilogy’s wrap

James Gunn is now wrapping up his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy which he launched in 2014 with his Vol. 3 all set to be released in theaters next month. This popular Marvel Studios’ franchise will soon come to an end as Phase 5 is moving forward. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be Gunn’s last Marvel Cinematic project before he moves on to the new DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is yet to be released in most parts of the world, its first social media reactions from the premier in Paris are out now. Here is everything that we know about the same.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 first reactions

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s first reaction seems to be extremely positive. This MCU trilogy has been amongst the breakout franchises of Marvel Studios since its first installment. Star Lord and his team, the characters of the Guardians of the Galaxy quickly became fan favorites with their acting and storyline. These movies are not only comedies but also have dramatic plot points which will keep you hooked to the screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not only Gunn’s final film for MCU, but is also the last movie for the majority of the characters. The trailer also shows that Vol. 3 will be pulling at the heartstrings of the people, though people might be concerned that one or more characters might be killed. Though looking at the early social media reactions, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 appears to be on the right track for the trilogy’s final story.

