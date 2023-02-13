Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn treats fans to new trailer of Chris Pratt’s film at Super Bowl 2023

Marvel Studios and James Gunn treated fans to a sweet surprise yesterday, as they released a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 during the Super Bowl 2023 . It is the final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, helmed by James Gunn. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is all set to release in theatres on May 3, 2023. It is the second movie in MCU’s Phase 5 after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The plot of the film is set several years after Avengers: Endgame. Just when the misfits in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 settle themselves into life on Knowhere, they find it being upended by the echoes of Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper)’s turbulent past. The trailer shows that the Guardians will face a new villain in the upcoming threequel – Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary. Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt), who is still recovering from the loss of Gamora (played by Zoë Saldaña), must prepare his team around and set out on a risky mission to save Rocket’s life. The risk is not insignificant, for if the mission does not turn out successful, it will end the Guardians’ lives.

Apart from High Evolutionary, James Gunn will also introduce Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock. Warlock is a perfectly bioengineered creature that was mentioned during the end credits of Vol. 2.

Watch the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below