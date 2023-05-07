Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Post-credits scenes drop major updates on the upcoming sequels

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the recently released superhero film which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker James Gunn, has bought the Marvel Studios back to form after a long period of dullness. After the massive success of Avengers: Endgame, the studio was unable to recreate the magic on screen with its other projects. However, director James Gunn successfully brought back Marvel to its all glory with his final project with the makers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy to expand with sequels (Spoilers ahead)

Interestingly, Marvel Studios have hinted that the Guardians of the Galaxy universe will expand further with multiple sequels, with the post-credits scenes of the latest blockbuster. Even though nothing has been officially announced so far, the post-credits of the James Gunn director hint that all major characters will get their independent spin-offs. It also confirms that the 'Star Lord' (played by Chris Pratt) will return.

In the post-credits scenes, Peter Quill is seen with his human grandfather back on Earth. They are seen bantering over cereal and why a neighbour’s adult son won’t mow her lawn for her. This scene is followed by a tag, that read 'the Legendary Star-Lord will return'. The end credits also show Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) has stepped in as the new leader of reconstituted Guardians, including Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and the member, Phyla (Kai Zen). The audiences are considering this as a major hint on an upcoming mission aka a possible sequel.

Chris Pratt to stay; Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista exit

As reported earlier, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista announced their exit from Marvel Studios, as they have finished their respective roles, and don't wish to stay after the exit of James Gunn. Chris Pratt, however, confirmed that he intends to continue with Marvel, and will continue playing the role of Star Lord in Marvel films, until the studio honours what James Gunn started.

