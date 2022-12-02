Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Star-Lord and co return, Will Poulter's Adam Warlock revealed

The trailer of the much-awaited third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here and it looks everything fans hoped it would look like given that it's the final one. James Gunn returns to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after his firing and rehiring by Disney. The film will also mark the MCU debut of actor Will Poulter .

One of the biggest takeaways from the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer is the first look at Adam Warlock. James Gunn originally teased his introduction in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's post-credits scene, as Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created Warlock to help take on the Guardians. The trailer only showcases a glimpse of Poulter but his suit is not visible.

The trailer also showcases some emotional moments of which the one that certainly is heartwarming is the one involving Rocket who is shown hugging Lyla the Otter, who is his love interest in the comics, and was also teased in the first movie. The trailer also begins with the Guardians team entering an Earth-like planet inhabited by animal/human hybrids. There are also some hilarious scenes involving Dave Bautista's Drax.

The promo makes sure to make Guardians of the Galaxy fans realise that the third and final film of the franchise will be an emotional ride as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Groot (Vin Diesel) assemble for one more mission. The trailer of the final film in the franchise comes on the heels of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which recently debuted on Disney+. As for the film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be releasing in theaters on May 5, 2023.