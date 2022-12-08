Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Zoe Saldana talks about her emotional ‘farewell’ in James Gunn’s film

The trailer of the much-anticipated film of Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was unveiled on December 2. Just after the release of the trailer, we got to see the first look at several characters. The trailer video teased fans with heart-warming glimpses from the upcoming movie. The video starts with the Guardians squad entering a place, an Earth-like planet occupied by an animal and human hybrid, and standing face-to-face with them.

In an interview with ComicBook, Zoe Saldana who plays the role of Gamora revealed about her emotional farewell with the movie. As per the trailer video, the third and final film of the franchise will be an emotional ride. The trailer promised us some heart-touching moments in the movie.

When asked if the trailer was an accurate representation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Zoe Saldana said, "It is an accurate representation. It is a farewell.” She further talked about director James Gunn and tagged him as a good writer. She said, “James Gunn is a really good writer. He really likes to write human characters with flaws.”

She also mentioned about her part in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and her journey. "In a way, it's (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) going to be a nice conversation, just like Avatar, to look around you. It's not just about your journey, it's about the journey of your environment and the people around you... maybe animals and nature. So it's going to be really nice,” she added.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The movie is slated to release on May 5, 2023. Directed by James Gunn, the superhero film features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi Iwuji.