Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: How many post-credits scenes are present in the movie? James Gunn answers

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the third film in the Marvel trilogy, is ready for release and the fans of the movie are already hyped to see it. Filmmaker James Gunn is known to answer fan questions and he hasn't disappointed this time either. The 56-year-old has responded to a user who wanted to know whether there would be any post-credits scene, and here's what he said.

James Gunn on whether there are any post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently on a press tour to promote the film and they are sharing pictures from their worldwide tours. "Day off in Paris such fun," Gunn captioned a selfie with the cast of the movie. "Hey James, could you confirm that there is a post-credit scene for GOTG Vol 3?" a fan commented on the post.

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Quick recap of what the gang was upto in the MCU

The director responded, "There is not a post-credit scene. There are two," confirming that the film will feature two post-credit scenes. Even though no details about the post-credits scenes have been released, reports suggest that one of the two scenes might connect Guardians to the expanding Multiverse storyline. Fans are expecting more than one major character deaths in the much-awaited concluding film of the trilogy.

The official synopsis of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful." Cynthia Blondelle and Heather Kreamer were nominated at the 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for Best Music Supervision in a Trailer for the film. It was originally supposed to release on May 1, 2020.

ALSO READ: Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy teaser released as the gang faces final mission; DETAILS inside

Starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, the film will release in theaters on May 5, 2023. Filming of the movie began in November 2021 at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrapped up in May 2022. It premiered at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023.