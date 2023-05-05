Guardians of the Galaxy: Will there be a volume 4 of the hit MCU film? Here's what we know

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is releasing in theatres today, on May 5, 2023, and fans are already guessing if there is any sort of remote possibility for a volume four in the future of the popular franchise. Continue reading to know more details as well as the post-credits-scene hints based on which the fandom is making speculations and guesses.

Will there be a volume four in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise?

The official synopsis of the third volume says, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own, a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful." Based on what has been said about the franchise, there is no official announcement about a 4th volume in the Guardians of the Galaxy world.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," director James Gunn told Deadline in 2022. Further talking about the third volume in the franchise, he said, "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

But, all hope is not lost. The mid-credits scene of the film brings introduces and brings together a brand-new team, which consists of Rocket Racoon, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo the Spacedog, Adam Warlock, and Phyla-Vell. Though nothing has been officially confirmed by Marvel or any of the officials, fans feel that the scene might be setting the base for a fourth film that will revolve around this new team of Guardians and misfits.

Though this theory has not been given an official nod in any way, what has been confirmed is that Chris Pratt's character Peter Quill aka Star-Lord will be returning. In what capacity will he be returning, that remains a mystery. At the end of the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the text on the screen says "The legendary Star-Lord will return" much to the joy of fans. This is another reason netizens have been speculating about a fourth film.

Meanwhile, Quill concluded the film on Earth after he reunites with his grandfather. There is also a tease of a new character who has links to the former Guardian. While a solo starring Peter Quill aka Star-Lord has not yet been announced, Pratt will most likely be returning for the upcoming films in the MCU Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

