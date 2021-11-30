Gucci family heirs SLAM House of Gucci for portraying them as ‘thugs, ignorant and insensitive’

While House of Gucci is receiving rave reviews from fashion aficionados, not all are happy with the recently released fashion film. The heirs of Gucci, in particular Aldo Gucci--who was the chairman of Gucci for over 30 years (from 1953 to 1986), spoke out in a statement to Variety, slamming the portrayal of the family behind the Italian fashion house. In their statement, they said: "The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci—president of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film]—and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.” They also said that the film has "a tone and an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events that never belonged to them."

If you haven't seen it yet, the film follows the story of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), who served nearly two decades in prison for hiring a hitman to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). The film also highlights the complexities of their family-run business and dynamics.

The Gucci heirs also said in their statement: "This is extremely painful from a human point of view. And an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today." Noting that the family takes issue with how Reggiani has been portrayed in the movie and with the portrayal that paints Reggiani "as a victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture."

"This couldn't be further from the truth. There were several women who held top positions at Gucci," the statement clarified. "Gucci is a family that lives honouring the work of its ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed to stage a spectacle that is untrue, and which does not do justice to its protagonists," the statement concluded.

