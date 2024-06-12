Gucci Mane's Former Artist Rapper Enchanting Dies At 26; Label Head Mourns Her Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of substance abuse, and death.

Enchanting, 26-year-old former artist of Gucci Mane has tragically passed away. On Tuesday, June 11th, Radric Delantic Davis, also known as Gucci Mane, the founder of 1017 Records, confirmed through his social media about her demise.

Gucci Mane's former artist, the late rapper Enchanting, was on life support

According to New York’s Hot 97 radio station, Enchanting, whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry, was signed to Gucci Mane’s label called 1017 Records in 2020. She left the latter company after featuring on three compilation albums, which were released between its formation and this year. The rising star reportedly died after being removed from life support at a hospital.

Her team representative told The Shade Room that withdrawals and overdose caused Enchanting's death. They said, "She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best, and I did everything I could to help her; she tried."

During an interview conducted in 2021, Enchanting said she was an “army brat” born in Germany and regarded Fort Worth, Texas, as her home, having also lived in Atlanta up to fifth grade.

Gucci Mane's confirms the death of rapper Enchanting

Gucci captioned a photo of her on Instagram, confirming her death. Fake reports about her death had circulated on June 10. Once her death was confirmed by netizens, tributes started pouring in for her. He wrote, "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant."

Enchanting’s profile page remains live on the website of his own record label, 1017 Records, where it shows that, at around eighteen years old, she began making music shortly after leaving school, as per People. She talks about how she found her sound and felt like “a little baby” in her early musical experiences.

She found her own voice and stayed at the studio recording songs until she figured out what style fit her best. She called it “Trap-n-Blues”. Her previous album was titled Luv Scarred/No Luv. He Can't Reach, her song, appeared on season 2 of HBO's Rap Sh!t soundtrack.

