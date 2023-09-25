'Guess who has a boyfriend?': Selena Gomez jokes about being single in yet another TikTok video, netizens have mixed reactions

Selena Gomez is known for making videos joking about her life, especially her singlehood. She even made a whole song about it, namely her recent pop track Single Soon which was released exactly a month ago on August 25. The 31-year-old has made videos about being single from time to time and her latest TikTok video is yet another addition to the list.

The pop star lip-synced to a popular audio and the clip went viral, instantly raking up a lot of views not just on TikTok but also on Instagram and Twitter, where the video was re-shared. Netizens had mixed reactions to it, with some of them enjoying the joke while others calling it cringe as they bashed her for constantly talking about being single. Here's what happened.

Selena Gomez jokes about being single in TikTok video

In the video, Gomez is sitting on a couch as she lip-syncs, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b-tch, y'all stay safe out there." The clip features the Only Murders in the Building star wearing a thigh-length, long-sleeved white sweater shirt. She has her hair styled in pigtail braids which she twirls in the clip as she expresses alongside mouthing the audio.

One user said, "I love Selena so much [laughing face emoji] She looks so good." Another wrote, "lol she is funny [heart hands emoji]." A third felt, "Okay but this is cringe." A fourth added, "She thinks she is funny by she is so cringe." For the unversed, Gomez has posted about being single time and again on TikTok, from using filters asking why she's single to lip-syncing to other sounds that reiterate that she is very much single amidst rumors.

Selena Gomez's singlehood track and partner requirements

The actress also released her peppy dance track Single Soon last month and it celebrates being single. Recently, during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, she opened up about being single and what she looks for in a partner. "I think I have standards. And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," she said. The singer then explained her significant other should be nice and be able to make her laugh.

Gomez added that he should also just be good to her family and the people around him. She further continued that she's enjoying where she at and wants to be happy with who she is so that whenever that person comes into her life, she can just have them add on to her instead of being the insecure person that she used to be. The Lose You To Love Me singer is currently working on her upcoming album and she has promised it does not have any sad songs.

