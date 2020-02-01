Guillermo del Toro kick starts the shoot of Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper & Cate Blanchett

Oscar winning director Guillermo del Toro, co-wrote the film Nightmare Alley with Kim Morgan. The Hollywood film is based on a novel of the same name from the year 1946.

The director of the highly appreciated film The Shape of Water has formally kick started the shoot of his upcoming film titled, Nightmare Alley. This film will feature A Star is Born actor Bradley Cooper along with Ocean's 8 actress Cate Blanchett. The film will also feature, Rooney Mara in a key role. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, co-wrote the film Nightmare Alley with Kim Morgan. The Hollywood film is based on a novel of the same name from the year 1946 novel and it was written by William Lindsay Gresham. The character essayed by the Hangover actor Bradley Cooper is reportedly a young and dynamic man working at the carnival who has a special talent to manipulate people around him.

The story takes a massive turn when Bradley Cooper's character meets up with Cate Blanchett who essays a psychiatrist. It so happens that the psychiatrist played by Cate Blanchett turns out to be even more dangerous than the manipulative carnival worker, played by Cooper. If the media reports about the director Guillermo del Toro are to be believed then the film, Nightmare Alley is meant to be a follow up of his 2017 Academy Award winning film, The Shape of Water. The stunning Rooney Mara, will be seen as a young carnival employee, named Molly.

The film will also feature actor Willem Dafoe as head barker called Clem and actor Ron Perlman will play Bruno the Strongman. The ace director told IndieWire in an interview that he and co-writer Kim Morgan have tried their level best to bring out the real and dark side of the world of author William Gresham on to the big screen.

