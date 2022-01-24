Guillermo del Toro‘s Pinocchio teaser RELEASED; Hints at a unique take on the tale of a wooden boy

Today, January 24, the first teaser of Guillermo del Toro‘s Pinocchio was launched on Netflix's YouTube channel. The first look at Guillermo's rendition of this old Italian children's tale made it clear that his version would give us something a little different than the classic story we all know and love. The movie will be a stop-motion musical, seemingly filled with fantastical undertones.

Pinocchio is directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. It features a star-studded voice-cast, with Gregory Mann voicing Pinocchio's character, Ewan McGregor as the Cricket that lives inside Pinocchio, and David Bradley as Geppetto. Some others that are also slated to appear are Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, and Christoph Waltz. The exact release date of the movie is yet to be disclosed but it is scheduled to launch on Netflix in December 2022, via Just Jared

Check out the snippet of much-awaited Pinocchio below:

In the teaser, no character other than a cricket was revealed. This cricket in the original story, by the Italian writer Carlo Collodi, was just a minor character who was appointed to serve as Pinocchio's conscience after he was killed by Pinocchio and returned as a ghost. Disney did their own version of this character and turned him into the famous, Jiminy Cricket. Not just giving him a name but many appearances with other Disney franchises as well such as Fun and Fancy Free and Mickey's Christmas Carol. Guillermo's version of this story is anticipated to spin the tale on its head, as the teaser introduced the character as Sebastian J. Cricket. Fans are eager to find out his take on this classic tale of the wooden boy.

