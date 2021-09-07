The Guilty Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator answers a terrifying call; WATCH

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal starrer The Guilty has released an official trailer that portrays the actor as a 911 operator who suddenly answers to a tricky call which makes his job all the way more difficult! From the trailer itself, it’s evident that the remake of 2018’s The Guilty is packed with tense situations and action-packed drama.

The trailer begins with Gyllenhaal and other operators in the 911 department caught in the regular humdrum of their jobs. However, after one particular call, the entire situation changes, and Gyllenhaal’s character can be witnessed taking an intense call, after which, the plot goes haywire. When the woman from the other end calls Gyllenhaal, the operator fails to believe that the call is for something serious, and not a prank. The operator understands the gravity of the situation when the woman on the other end pretends like she is on a phone call with her child, referring to Gyllenhaal’s operator as ‘sweetie.’

The scenes then focus on Gyllenhaal trying to solve the mystery of the woman’s abduction. He asks her several questions about whether they have a weapon or the colour of the car the woman has been kidnapped in. Emily, the woman, suddenly hangs up the phone, after which Gyllenhaal goes through a hard time solving the entire case.

Take a look at the trailer:

Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Joe Bayler, along with Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Peter Saarsgard, among others. The movie is set to release on the streaming platform Netflix on October 1.

Are you excited for The Guilty remake? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

