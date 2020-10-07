Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen passes away; Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer mourn musician's loss

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen's son Wolf Van Halen announced the heartbreaking news on social media as he shared a heartwarming photo of his father and wrote a message.

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen passed away after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolf Van Halen announced in a Twitter message in the wee hours of 7 October (IST). Wolf shared a heartwarming photo of his father and wrote, "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning."

Wolf added, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Tributes and condolences for the legendary guitarist flooded social media and poured in from all over. Jimmy Kimmel mourned the musician's loss as he said, "Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him."

Musician John Mayer shared a photo of Eddie and wrote, "Eddie Van Halen was a guitar superhero. A true virtuoso. A stunningly good musician and composer. Looking up to him as a young kid was one of the driving forces in my needing to pick up a guitar. I was so blown away watching him exert such control and expression over his instrument. Learning to play the guitar taught me so many things, but still absolutely nothing about how to play like Eddie Van Halen. And for that reason, I never stopped watching him in adolescent awe and wonder, and I promise you I never will. So very sad to learn of his passing. My love to his family, his bandmates, his friends and his crew. EVH FOREVER."

Eddie Van Helen was born in the Netherlands and raised in California. He and his older brother Alex founded a rock group in the 1970s and quickly garnered a huge fan base. The rock group's famous hits include Jump, Panama, Runnin' with the Devil, and the guitar solo Eruption. Van Helen was particularly famous for "finger tapping" which means playing the guitar with two hands, like a piano.

