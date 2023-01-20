Guitarist Joe Trohman leaving Fall Out Boy to focus on his mental health

Fall Out Boy fans are absolutely heartbroken over the news that Joe Trohman has announced he has decided to leave the band because he wants to focus on his mental health.

Written by Ayushi Balani   |  Updated on Jan 20, 2023   |  12:15 AM IST  |  2.5K
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the beloved guitarist Joe Trohman made an announcement that he has finally decided to leave the Fall Out band to divert his entire focus on his mental health.

 

Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman made an Instagram post 

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy Guitarist posted on the band’s official Instagram account, “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful,” He added, “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.”

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell,” he continued. 

Joe also wrote, “It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one hundred percent.” He concluded with the words, “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision. Smell you sooner than later.”

Fall Out Boy

In 2001, Joe Trohman along with bassist Pete Wentz formed Fall Out Boy merely as a pop punk side project. Later their lead singer Patrick Stump became a part of the band followed by drummers. Soon, Andy Hurley became the band’s official drummer. 

Fall Out Boy: Members of the band 

The current members of the band include Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley while the former members of the band included Joe Trohman, Ben Rose, John Flamandan, T.J. Kunasch, Brandon Hamm, and Mike Pareskuwicz. 

 

Fall Out Boy: Studio albums by the band

The studio albums by the band include 

  • Take This to Your Grave (2003)
  • From Under the Cork Tree (2005)
  • Infinity on High (2007)
  • Folie à Deux (2008)
  • Save Rock and Roll (2013)
  • American Beauty/American Psycho (2015)
  • Mania (2018)
  • So Much (for) Stardust (2023)

 

Fall Out Boy: Awards won 

The band has won a number of awards including the 

Best International Band in 2014

Artist of the Year in 2014

Best Vocalist for Patrick Stump in 2016

Best Video 2006 for "Sugar, We're Goin Down" 

Best Video 2007 for "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race"

Best Single for The Pheonix in 2013

Best Event for Save Rock and Roll Tour in 2014

Choice Music: Rock Group in 2006

Choice Music: Single for Dance, Dance in 2006

Choice Music: Rock Song for Thnks fr th Mmrs in 2007

Choice Music: Rock Group in 2007

MtvU Woodie Award – Streaming Artist in 2004

MTV Video Music Award – MTV2 Award in 2005

MuchMusic Video Award – People's Choice: Favorite International Group in 2006

MTV Video Music Award – Viewer's Choice in 2006

Nickelodeon's Australian Kids' Choice Awards – Fave Song in 2007

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Award – Single in 2007

MTV Video Music Award – Best Group in 2007 among several others. 

Credits: Getty Images, Instagram

