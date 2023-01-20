Guitarist Joe Trohman leaving Fall Out Boy to focus on his mental health
Fall Out Boy fans are absolutely heartbroken over the news that Joe Trohman has announced he has decided to leave the band because he wants to focus on his mental health.
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the beloved guitarist Joe Trohman made an announcement that he has finally decided to leave the Fall Out band to divert his entire focus on his mental health.
Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman made an Instagram post
The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy Guitarist posted on the band’s official Instagram account, “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful,” He added, “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.”
“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell,” he continued.
Joe also wrote, “It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one hundred percent.” He concluded with the words, “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision. Smell you sooner than later.”
Fall Out Boy
In 2001, Joe Trohman along with bassist Pete Wentz formed Fall Out Boy merely as a pop punk side project. Later their lead singer Patrick Stump became a part of the band followed by drummers. Soon, Andy Hurley became the band’s official drummer.
Fall Out Boy: Members of the band
The current members of the band include Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley while the former members of the band included Joe Trohman, Ben Rose, John Flamandan, T.J. Kunasch, Brandon Hamm, and Mike Pareskuwicz.
