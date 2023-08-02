Guts: Oliva Rodrigo drops track list for new album after success of lead single Vampire; Check out full list

Olivia Rodrigo's success in the music industry has only grown with time, and the 20-year-old is back with a brand-new studio album after the success of her debut record Sour. The singer has now unveiled the tracklist to her next album titled Guts. Vampire, the first single from the era, has already been positively received by fans and netizens. Here's everything we know about Guts including its release date, full track list, featured artists, and more.

When is Guts by Olivia Rodrigo releasing?

Rodrigo's second album Guts is releasing on September 8, 2023, through Geffen Records. The lead single of the record titled Vampire was released on June 30, 2023. After teasing fans on July 31, with a video including hidden song titles, the pop star unveiled the track list on August 1 through another clip. She taps out titles on a vintage typewriter and a short snippet of an unreleased song plays. A sheet with the track list pops out towards the end.

The teaser before this featured a messy bedroom with violet bedsheets, boxes of clothes, musical instruments, and a skateboard. The camera then zooms towards Rodrigo lying on the bed as she hints at the track list reveal which was done the next day. Her album includes 12 songs and will possibly be a fully solo album with no artist features as the list mentions no other singers. "SEPTEMBER 8TH!!!!!!" she captioned the reveal video on her Instagram.

The actress wears G-U-T-S rings and soda can rollers in her hair and signs envelopes with the return address 'Olivia R., 258 Get Him Back Drive, Los Angeles, CA' while a bookshelf includes several song titles. Rodrigo has previously revealed that Guts will be "rockier " than her first album Sour, and "definitely a lot happier." Several songs from Sour went viral including Driver's License, Deja Vu, Good 4 U, Happier, and Jealousy, Jealousy.

The High School Musical: The Musical star also divulged, "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully, the album reflects that."

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo track list

Track 1: All American Bitch

Track 2: Bad Idea Right?

Track 3: Vampire

Track 4: Lacy

Track 5: Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Track 6: Making the Bed

Track 7: Logical

Track 8: Get Him Back!

Track 9: Love Is Embarrassing

Track 10: The Grudge

Track 11: Pretty Isn't Pretty

Track 12: Teenage Dream

