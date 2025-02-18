Guy Pearce Recalls Horrifying Encounters With Kevin Spacey While Filming L.A. Confidential: ‘Only Days I Feel Safe…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Guy Pearce recently let out the emotional trauma he had faced during the filming of L.A. Confidential with Kevin Spacey. Opening up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg, the actor from Memento spoke of the ill-treatment he had received from Spacey.

Calling the subject of Kevin Spacey a “sensitive topic to be brushed off,” Guy Pearce mentioned that although he wasn't sexually assaulted or molested, he was made to feel uncomfortable on several occasions. Following this, the actor from The Time Machine also added that he “addressed and handled” the incidents whenever they happened.

As per THR, while Pearce is very much open today, he still chooses his words precisely and does not call himself a victim, even though he was to a certain degree. “I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators,” the Iron Man 3 actor added.

Meanwhile, on the set of the highly acclaimed movie, Pearce simply reacted to Spacey’s alleged advances by ignoring them, thinking it was “nothing.” Pearce also explained that this continued for around five months, which eventually even made him scared of the House of Cards actor, as he is an aggressive personality.

Although Kevin Spacey is charming and brilliant, Perace said, adding that the 21-year-old actor targeted him as he was the young one on the set.

During the filming, Pearce was with his then-wife Kate. The actor recalled a conversation with her, telling her that “the only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I’m dumped like a hot potato, and [Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was ten times prettier than I am.”

L.A. Confidential also stars Russell Crowe alongside Pearce and Spacey, all of whom play the role of Los Angeles policemen in Curtis Hanson's neo-noir film.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.