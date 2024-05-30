In recent years, numerous TV shows and films have attempted to reinvent the Sherlock Holmes universe. Some are the upcoming medical drama Watson, which will debut on CBS later this year, and Netflix's Enola Holmes. However, a series based on Andy Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes novels has been ordered by Amazon Prime Video, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title character and helmed by Guy Ritchie.

Guy Ritchie and Hero Fiennes reunite

Young Sherlock, an eight-episode series slated for Prime Video, is based on the same-titled novels. Ritchie and Tiffin will be reuniting after most recently working on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Ritchie also directs this Sherlock Holmes project, as he helmed the two previous flicks starring Robert Downey Jr. as the renowned detective.

What is Young Sherlock Holmes about?

With utter disregard for discipline, Sherlock dives headfirst into his first case and discovers a global plot that will alter the course of his life. Tiffin's version already sounds significantly different from the historical versions performed by Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and many other actors, with Holmes having to save the world at such a young age.

With utter disregard for discipline, Sherlock dives headfirst into his first case and discovers a global plot that will alter the course of his life. Tiffin's version already sounds significantly different from the historical versions performed by Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and many other actors, with Holmes having to save the world at such a young age.

Creative team for Young Sherlock Holmes

The show's creator, showrunner, and executive producer is Matthew Parkhill. Executive producing alongside Ritchie and Lane are Simon Kelton of Inspirational Entertainment, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Maxwell of Motive Pictures, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson, and Marc Resteghini, the former head of series development at Amazon.

According to Variety, Motive Pictures has signed Harriet Creelman as a co-executive producer and Motive Pictures is handling the physical production. Kelton first packaged the concept with Atkinson, then brought it to Amazon MGM Studios, where Gilbert and Resteghini have overall deals, in collaboration with Motive.

