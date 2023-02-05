Gwen Shamblin: From dialect coach to cult-like behaviour, all about Jennifer Grey's transformation

In an interview with E! News, Grey used to spend at least two hours daily in hair and makeup. Here are all the details that you need to know about the transformation that the Dirty Dancing star went through.

Jennifer Grey completely transforms herself for her role in Lifetime’s Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. She ultimately understood the meaning of Gwen’s outward appearance and how it must have made her feel beautiful.

Jennifer Grey’s transformation in Lifetime’s Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation

1. Jennifer Grey’s hair transformation

Grey also added that transforming into Shamblin aesthetics was kind of painful as after removing the wig, her head used to ache. It was also one of the Grey’s condition before accepting the part of Gwen Shamblin to not use any cheap wigs in the movie as it is not going to work. Overall, the Dirty Dancing actress relied on the two wigs of the human hair which she referred to as ‘mountain of hair’ and ‘the young church lady bob’. Over the course of filming, Jennifer Grey also became well-acquainted with the hair stylist.

2. Gwen Shamblin’s over the top makeup

Jennifer Grey also paid special attention to Gwen Shamblin's over-the-top makeup. The Dirty Dancing star paid special attention to Shamblin's lip liner. Grey mentioned in an interview with E! News that Shamblin’s makeup went hand in hand with her mental trajectory along with how much she was willing to move beyond the lines.

3. Cult-like behavior and dialect coach

To fully embody her part in the Lifetime’s Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, Jennifer Grey also took the help of a dialect coach. Grey tried to understand her beliefs that were brought in by some very cult-like behaviors.

Watch the trailer of Lifetime’s Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation here: