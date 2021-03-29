Gwen Stefani admits she’s obsessed with how she’s ageing; Says kissing Blake Shelton makes her looks the best

Gwen Stefani recently said that kissing Blake Shelton has helped her age well, the singer quipped “Love must look good on me” in a recent interview.

Gwen Stefani recently got candid about ageing and how she is dealing with it. For the unversed, Gwen is 51-years-old and always gets compliments on how good she looks, turns out, the musician is kind of obsessed with it, too. “I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m ageing, too,” Gwen shared with Stellar magazine, adding that “it’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life, especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting.” However, she adds, “you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out.”

Gwen also supposes that fiancé Blake Shelton could be part of her own equation, too. “I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos,” she said. “Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through — it really does.”

Earlier this month, The Voice coach got ahead of her wedding planning duties and decided to pin down one of the biggest celebrities around for the coveted role and revealed who this special person is on The Ellen DeGeneres show. While Miley Cyrus has offered to sing at Gwen and Blake's wedding, Ellen quizzed Stefani on what role she can play at the wedding. To this, the pop star had a rather amazing reply as she asked Ellen to be her maid of honour.

