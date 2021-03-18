Gwen Stefani asks Ellen DeGeneres to be her Maid of Honor with a 'Mauve bridesmaid dress'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are all set to tie the knot soon and guess who might be the pop singer's maid of honor?

Gwen Stefani is busy planning her wedding with Blake Shelton and seems to have found her perfect Maid of Honor. The Voice coach decided to pin down one of the biggest celebrities around for the coveted role and revealed who this special person is on The Ellen DeGeneres show. While Miley Cyrus has offered to sing at Gwen and Blake's wedding, Ellen quizzed Stefani on what role she can play at the wedding. To this, the pop star had a rather amazing reply as she asked Ellen to be her maid of honor.

Like a quintessential bride who wants her bridesmaids and maid of honour to be perfect, Gwen also went on to reveal the look that Ellen would sport at the wedding. Expressing her vision of Ellen as the maid of honour, Stefani said, "I was thinking about that a lot and … I was picturing, like, a mauve, like, bridesmaid [dress for you]. Maybe, maid of honor, you know? We can put some extensions in, and we can … make it full, like full flower arrangements. All that stuff.”

Agreeing to put on the extensions, Ellen stated that she loves Stefani and would do anything for her because she's a friend. The Gwen Stefani-Blake Shelton wedding has been the talk of the town. Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020. According to US magazine, the longtime couple is planning to tie the knot this year in an intimate ceremony at their Oklahoma ranch.

