Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton celebrate one year engagement anniversary with emotional throwback PICS

It has already been a year since Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani and both of them got engaged! To celebrate this relationship milestone, Stefani took to her social media platform and posted some never-seen-before photos and videos from the day Shelton proposed to her! In the videos, both Stefani and Shelton seem too emotional the latter popped the question.

“One year ago today?! October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you!” Stefani penned, as she shared some snaps and videos from their happiest day! For the unversed, soon after getting engaged, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a chapel built specifically for the wedding at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. In the first video, Shelton can be spotted dancing to Kool & the Gang’s ‘Celebration’ as Stefani exclaimed, “Look! We just got engaged.”

The second photo seems to be an emotional one, as it was shot right after the proposal and Stefani’s expression says it all. Shelton and Stefani are both kneeling but the latter is covering her face with her hands as the proposal might have been unexpected! The third video, however, steals the show as Stefani flaunts her large ring with a close-up look of her left hand.

Check out Gwen Stefani's post:

Since the wedding, the pair have shared many pictures of themselves in the form of selfies, photos, and videos. The pictures also include Stefani’s sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Well, happy engagement anniversary to the lovebirds!

