Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton find true happiness as newlyweds; Duo ‘inspired with their lives in every way’

A source recently revealed what the newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are up to post the wedding. Scroll down to see what he said.

Looks like newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are enjoying marital bliss after their fairytale wedding earlier this month! If you didn’t know, the couple tied the knot at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on July 3rd. Following the wedding, the duo decided to forgo a traditional honeymoon and instead returned to their home in Los Angeles to tend to their respective careers. A source close to the couple recently told People magazine that "They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding."

For the unversed, the duo is pretty busy with their work commitments. While Stefani is working on her fifth solo album, Shelton is busy filming as a coach on season 21 of The Voice. If you missed it, the duo’s wedding was nothing short of magical. A source previously told People that "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter." "It couldn't have been better." On the big day "even the weather cooperated," added a source close to Stefani. "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them."

"They have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married," adds the source. "Their friends and families are over the moon for them." Now, as Stefani and Shelton look forward to their future, "they seem extremely happy," says the Stefani source. Adds another industry insider: "They are both inspired with their lives in every way."

