Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton move into their LA mansion after quarantining in Oklahoma amidst COVID 19

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently moved back to California after spending quarantine in Oklahoma. The duo moved into their LA mansion which the duo bought together in 2019.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back from Oklahoma and have officially moved into their Los Angeles mansion. A source close to the couple told US Weekly: “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home.” “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.” The California abode, which the pair bought together in October 2019, is “very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty,” the source adds.

The Hollaback Girl singer, 50, and God’s Country crooner, 44, both have room to be themselves within the walls of their new joint pad. “Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have,” the insider explains. “And Blake’s closet isn’t so shabby either.” The couple, who have been dating since 2015, are excited for their next chapter and to live under one roof. “They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed,” the source added.

The pair’s new mansion will reportedly be home to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, who she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. All three boys have formed bonds with the country singer since he met their mother as a coach on The Voice. “Those boys look up to Blake in a big way,” a source told Us in August. “He’s earned their respect as a father figure. He’s gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.” The move came after the lovebirds and Stefani’s boys spent months quarantining in Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While spending so much time together at home during the quarantine, the artists have made music together and revamped their future wedding plans. Multiple sources reported back in July about the couple’s revised timeline for their wedding, noting that “it won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall” amid the coronavirus health concerns.

ALSO READ: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani DROP new quarantine themed song Happy Anywhere

Share your comment ×