Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton secretly married? Singer's sparkling diamond band drops hints

It has been two days since Gwen Stefani shared a picture of herself on Instagram clicked by a friend with the caption, "She's getting married." Netizens are now wondering if The Voice's Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already married. The reason? Well, the couple were snapped out and about in Santa Monica, California, with her 7-year-old son Apollo and Gwen's rings dropped some hints.

Apart from wearing her massive engagement ring, Gwen Stefani was also seen wearing a sparkling diamond wedding band in her ring finger just below the engagement rock. While the duo have been quite candid about getting married and their wedding plans, Gwen Stefani's supposed wedding band definitely comes as a shocker.

For their day out, the Blake and Gwen were snapped wearing colour-coordinated styles. Their matching outfits inlcuded navy-blue shirts, blue jeans and baseball caps. They were reportedly attending a children’s sporting event with son Apollo, whom she shares with singer Gavin Rossdale.

Check out Gwen Stefani's latest photo below:

Recently, the 44-year-old country music star Blake Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the song he and soon-to-be wife Gwen Stefani will have their first dance on. "It’s ‘If You Leave’ from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. I swear I have it right here. We’ve talked about this, we both love the song. We’re both fans of the ’80s, why not, why not?” Blake had said.

