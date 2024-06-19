Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton's Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram Tribute; Calls Him Her Everything

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Blake Shelton's birthday with a heartfelt message and a touching reel. The 54-year-old No Doubt crooner shared intimate glimpses into their lives as a couple with her 17.7 million followers on Tuesday, June 18.

"Happy bday to the greatest @blakeshelton u are my everything!!" Gwen captioned the video compilation, which featured an array of sweet moments showcasing the couple's cherished relationship.

The video, set to the tune of Purple Irises, a collaborative effort between the vocal powerhouse duo, included footage of the couple performing on stage, enjoying casual date nights, and spending quality time with Gwen’s three children: Kingston, 18; Zuma, 15; and Apollo, 10.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: Their relationship

Gwen and Blake, both former coaches on The Voice, tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at the latter’s Oklahoma ranch.

Their romance began in November 2015 amidst their shared heartbreak, as both were going through divorce during their time on the aforementioned NBC reality show. Gwen had just split from Gavin Rossdale, and Blake was in the middle of his divorce with Miranda Lambert.

Both Gwen and Blake left the show eventually, with the latter deciding to step down after Season 23 to reportedly focus on his relationship with Gwen, his music career, and his role as a stepfather to Gwen's sons.

Advertisement

In an interview with KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021, Blake reflected on how crucial being a good father to Gwen’s children is to him. “I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know? I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes,” he said, noting that he looks up to him and he served as a good inspiration in his life for how to be a good stepdad to his wife’s kids.

In a separate conversation with Access Hollywood, the God Gave Me You singer admitted that being a stepdad changed his perspective on life. “I'm not the first person that I think about anymore,” the country singer confessed, adding that most of his decisions are shaped by what the boys will think of it.

Blake Shelton thanked no one in particular for their birthday wishes

Advertisement

With a hilarious Instagram photo of himself riding a bike, Shelton thanked his loved ones for the kind birthday messages they sent his way, writing, “Thanks for the wishes, everybody. I've drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely…I’m still not there though.”

Stefani and Shelton have released a handful of duets since they've been together, including a Christmas song for Stefani’s 2020 holiday album and the singles Nobody but You and Happy Anniversary.

ALSO READ: ‘I Learned Quickly’: Blake Shelton, Stepfather To Three Of Gwen Stefani’s Kids Opens Up On Parenthood