Gwen Stefani celebrates fiance & 'bestie' Blake Shelton's birthday with a sweet surprise bash

Blake Shelton recently celebrated his 45th birthday and his fiance Gwen Stefani made sure to make it special and even gave fans a peek into their celebrations.

Gwen Stefani threw a surprise birthday bash for fiance Blake Shelton and it was the sweetest thing. Taking to her Instagram handle, Stefani shared a series of pictures and videos from the surprise party for The Voice judge's 45th birthday. Along with the pictures, Gwen paid the cutest tribute to Shelton as she called him her 'bestie' in the special post. The soon-to-be-married couple was seen enjoying the birthday bash with their close friends and family.

A video in Gwen's post showed "HBD 45 BLAKE" balloons and a genuinely surprised Blake walking out towards his backyard. The singer was accompanied by Stefani who couldn't contain her happiness on surprising her fiance. Sharing the pictures from the bash, Gwen wrote, "Celebrating my besties b day today love u," Stefani, 51, captioned the post, with hashtags #fiance, #surprise and #favoritecountrysinger."One of the pictures also showed Gwen and Blake sharing a romantic kiss to mark the special occasion.

Check out Gwen Stefani's post on Blake Shelton's birthday bash:

In one of Stefani's Instagram stories, she also shared a childhood picture of Shelton and wrote, "Happy birthday puppy. We love u." In another story, she shared a snap of a half-eaten cake that had a photo of Shelton printed on it.

Gwen and Blake have been gearing up for their summer wedding and a source close to the duo recently informed People, "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen." It has also been reported that Stefani's kids "will be very involved" in the wedding.

