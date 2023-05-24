Gwen Stefani has a heartfelt tribute for hubby Blake Shelton as he exits The Voice after 23 seasons

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance started on the sets of The Voice, where they met as coaches in 2015. They tied the knot in 2021 after dating for 6 years.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on May 24, 2023   |  07:08 PM IST  |  903
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Image: Gwen Stefani Instagram)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Image: Gwen Stefani Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Gwen Stefani paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband Blake Shelton as he exited The Voice today.
  • Stefani said that Blake's legacy will live on despite his retirement from the singing reality show.

Blake Shelton has finally exited The Voice after featuring on the singing reality show as a coach for 23 seasons. While fans are heartbroken over his retirement, Blake received a sweet surprise from his wife and former Voice coach Gwen Stefani on the show today. While Gwen could not be present in person, she did record a message for the country singer, which aired during the episode. Read on to know more about Gwen’s heartfelt tribute to the God's Country singer.

Gwen Stefani’s heartfelt tribute to Blake Shelton

Gwen’s pre-recorded video message aired during the episode and was also shared on her Instagram space. The video clip also featured some sweet moments of Blake and Gwen together from the earlier seasons of The Voice. In the video, Gwen Stefani, 53, can be heard saying that when they met on the sets of the singing competition, both of their lives were going through a difficult time, referring to their respective divorces.

 
 
“Who would have thought that this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of The Voice. When I first came on the show, our lives were having this parallel destruction happening, and then next thing you know, Blake and I start becoming besties, and falling in love.”
Gwen Stefani
 

An emotional and teary-eyed Gwen shared what it means for her to find her soulmate and said that it’s difficult for her to talk about the same without tearing up.

Concluding her love-filled tribute, Gwen said, “The Voice is gonna go on, but Blake’s legacy will be there forever.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton dated for five years before the latter singer popped the question in October 2020. On July 3, 2021, they tied the knot in a small ceremony, which was officiated by The Voice host, Carson Daly. 

The couple currently splits their time between their LA home and their Oklahoma ranch with Stefani’s sons Kingston, Zuma and, Apollo whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

FAQs

When did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married?
Blake Shelton married The Voice's fellow coach and singer Gwen Stefani in 2021.
Does Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have children?
Blake Shelton has three step sons in his marriage to Gwen Stefani - Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Credits: Gwen Stefani Instagram

