Gwen Stefani joins beau Blake Shelton on stage at LA Concert while her sons cheer for them from backstage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform their duet Nobody But You at the LA Concert while her sons cheer for them from backstage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong for over four years now. The couple began dating in 2015 and they continue to set goals for every pair out there. Recently, Gwen Stefani joined beau Blake Shelton on stage at LA Concert and took everyone by awe as they performed their duet Nobody But You. Gwen Stefani has three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale who had their share of fun at backstage.

Blake Shelton hinted Gwen Stefani's surprise performance at LA Concert as he shared an old video of them performing together on the same duet on his social media handle a few days ago. This Saturday, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans glimpses of the LA Concert night. She posed with Blake Shelton and her three sons in the picture shared by her. The mother of three nailed her denim and diamond Fringe attire with her unicorn ponytail. Wearing thigh-high boots and a pair of stockings, Gwen Stefani looked beyond stunning.

Check out the picture:

Gwen Stefani also shared a few other pictures and videos of herself from the concert. While she took the stage with Blake Shelton, her three sons cheered for them from the backstage. The couple dropped their first duet together, Nobody But You in December as part of Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and later on, released the music video of the same in January which drew the audience with its romantic and mushy visuals.

Credits :Instagram

Read More