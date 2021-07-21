Gwen Stefani OPENS UP on wedding with Blake Shelton; Says she’s feeling ‘total honeymoon vibes’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for quite some time now. The two are reportedly in “total honeymoon vibes right now” after their wedding ceremony. Gwen, in an episode of the, Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast shared that she is satisfied with how her big wedding day turned out. Gushing about the wedding, Stefani told Iovine, "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously.”

The wedding had taken place at husband Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch earlier in July. "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be,” an excited Stefani said. Speaking of the day, she even said that the day turned out to be unexpected which eventually made her feel at ease with herself. “I just feel so lucky,” shared Stefani. “...One of those things that you think about a lot in your life, is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," she added. "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life,” via Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking about her new husband, Stefani called him “real and consistent”. Stefani said that Blake’s consistency and realness is what attracts people. "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much," Stefani added.

The Stefani-Shelton wedding was intimate, only surrounded by family and closest friends. According to a source via Entertainment Tonight, "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married."

ALSO READ: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani share witty banter; Latter leaves Blake speechless with THIS joke