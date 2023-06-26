Gwen Stefani releases new pop song titled True Babe, fans say 'Putting out consistent bangers since the 2000s'

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani is back with a song and fans are excited for new music from the 53-year-old Grammy award-winning musician. Her new song is a romantic pop melody titled True Babe and here is everything we know about the recently released track including lyrics, production, further details, as well as fan reactions.

Gwen Stefani releases new pop song True Babe

Stefani's song True Babe is her first release since the 2021 track Slow Clap which featured Saweetie. The vocalist has collaborated with Swedish production duo Jack & Coke and Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer KThrash for True Babe. It talks about wanting to be next to a significant someone all the time and finding comfort in them. The pop song, which is co-written by Stefani, has hints of rock and ska in its tune and is reminiscent of alt music.

The lyrics of True Babe say, "Your tattoo still looks cute to me / Cute to me / We're old news, but you're new to me / New to me / I want to fly to your shows / Want to wake up in your clothes / Come get you tipsy at 6:30 / Want to take tonight slow / Yeah, it's alright in my life / Cause its true babe, true babe / I’m sleeping better next to you babe, you babe / You're something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe / You do it better than they do, babe."

It is an obvious dedication to Stefani's husband, country singer Blake Shelton. The musician released True Babe on June 23, 2023. She has been hinting at an upcoming album after her last solo record This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Stefani, who is a judge on NBC's show The Voice, posted an artwork for the single and teased its release on June 16. Meanwhile, fans of the singer were overjoyed about getting to hear new music from their favorite artist and made their excitement as well as thoughts on True Babe known.

Fans react to Gwen Stefani's True Babe

One user wrote, "Is it just me, or this is taking me back to the early 2000s and I love it! [folded hands emoji]." Another said, "I remember listening to Gwen as a little kid in the 1990s and I still have the same child-like feeling listening to her music today. Gwen will forever be iconic." A third felt, "stan a queen whos been putting out consistent bangers since the 2000s," while a fourth commented, "Gwen I hope this is the start of a new era!!!!!!!!! Ive been listening to your music for my entire life and this song is SO GOOD I LOVE IT :)"

One user replied, "Love this song. The rhythm, the lyrics, the chorus, the awesome journey of two deeply in love and the awesome vocals of beautiful and sincere Gwen ️[red heart emoji] [kiss face emoji] [shimmering heart emoji]." Another mused, "Gwen turned her pain into gold for years, being the amazing alchemist that she is. But, it’s just as good, if not better to hear her songs about true love. Her journey has been such an inspiration for me. Her story encourages my own and the rest of us fans. Love the new music. And love you, Gwen."

