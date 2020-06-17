Gwen Stefani to replace Nick Jonas and return to The Voice as a coach

Gwen Stefani is all set to replace Nick Jonas and return as the coach in the nineteenth season of The Voice.

Gwen Stefani is all set to make her comeback in the reality television show The Voice. Nick Jonas replaced the 50-year-old in season 18 of The Voice and now Gwen Stefani will be taking back her place and replace Nick Jonas as the coach in the next season of The Voice. The hit NBC singing competition announced the news via its official Twitter account on Tuesday and also revealed that Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton too will be returning to the show.

Nick Jonas has not commented about the switch yet but Gwen Stefani has expressed her excitement on social media. Stefani reacted to the news via a tweet. "Cannot wait!! #TeamGwen" she wrote on Twitter. It isn't the first time that Gwen Stefani will be seen as a coach in the musical show. Gwen Stefani has sat on the red chair before in season 7, 9, 12, and 17 and she can't hold back her joy about returning to the same.

Check it out:

"Every season that I've been back, it's been a shock because they kind of wait till the last minute (to tell you). I guess they really want you to be like, Please, take me," Gwen Stefani had told E-News in her 2019 interview describing the excitement she feels whenever she gets the offer to come back as a coach. Last season, Gwen left the show to perform a solo Las Vegas residency when Nick Jonas took her place, and now she's gearing up to take over once again in the nineteenth season of The Voice.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani upset over getting replaced by Nick Jonas

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×