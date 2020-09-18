Gwen Stefani repurposes old pic with ex husband Gavin Rossdale by photoshopping boyfriend Blake Shelton in it

Gwen Stefani just cropped out her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale out of an old picture and photoshopped current boyfriend Blake Shelton instead. See both the photos below.

Fans took notice of what Gwen Stefani did on social media last night. If you missed it, Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton performed together on the 2020 ACM Awards last night. And Gwen photoshopped an image of her next to Blake, writing, “date night @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx.”

Well, fans quickly noticed Gwen actually photoshopped Blake into an image that originally featured her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale! The original image was actually posted to Gwen’s Instagram in 2014 and eagle-eyed fans took notice pretty quick.

You can see the original image with Gavin from 2014 here:

And the photoshopped image with Blake from last night here:

Fans commented with statements like, “You did NOT!! STOP with this photoshopping!!!!” and “Well if he didn’t want to get photoshopped out of their memories he shouldn’t have been boinking the nanny. I said what I said.” One fan also added: “Gavin is literally out the picture. Blake and you look adorable together.”

In case you missed it, one of Gavin's comments about his split from Gwen had been making the headlines since the past few months. In July, Gavin spoke to The Guardian, and was asked: “What was your most embarrassing moment?” To which he responded, “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.”

