Gwen Stefani REVEALS how she almost ruined her proposal, Says Blake Shelton ‘had the ring for weeks’

Gwen Stefani reveals how she almost ruined her engagement proposal by Blake Shelton. Scroll down to see what she said.
3939 reads Mumbai
Gwen Stefani almost missed her own engagement! During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 51-year-old singer explained how she almost ruined Blake Shelton‘s proposal. “I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family,” Gwen explained. “I was like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip.’ It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there.”

 

After five years of dating, the 44-year-old country rocker proposed to Gwen in October during their trip to Oklahoma. “We’re building a house there. We were going to go from one part of the land to the other part of the land to go to see the house,” Gwen added. “And meanwhile, Blake had this ring for a couple of weeks and nobody knew.”

 

In case you missed it, Blake Shelton involved fiancée Gwen Stefani‘s sons in the best way to propose. According to a source who spoke to People magazine, the 44-year-old Happy Anywhere singer asked her three sons – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – for permission to marry their mom. “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” the insider shared. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys.” They added, “Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

 

Credits :The Kelly Clarkson Show, Getty Images, People magazine

