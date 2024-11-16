Gwen Stefani Reveals She Didn't Know Husband Blake Shelton 'Existed' Before 2014; Hints at a Possible Country Album Together

Unexpected love is the best kind, and Gwen Stefani corroborates the words on the street for us. In a recent interview, she shared that she wasn’t even slightly aware of her husband Blake Shelton’s existence before meeting him on The Voice set in 2014. Speaking to The Guardian on Thursday, November 14, the No Doubt frontwoman, 55, revealed she didn’t know about the God’s Country singer before their meeting because she never listened to country music.

“So while he was super successful, I never knew he existed before I met him,” she told the outlet.

However, now that she pays close attention to the genre, Stefani said she fancies the idea of releasing a country record with her husband.

“I love singing with him,” she gushed. “He’s very humble and doesn’t realize how good he is. There’s something so attractive about that.”

Stefani released her fourth studio album, Bouquets, on Friday, November 15. While some tracks on the disc detail her failed marriage with Gavin Rossdale, others are about her fairytale ending with Shelton—such as Purple Irises, to which Shelton lent his vocals.

Reportedly, when Shelton heard the song, he liked it so much that he ended up singing it.

Stefani expressed that her romance with the Boys ‘Round Here singer felt like a second chance after her split from the Bush rocker. She and Rossdale, who share three sons—Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10—split in 2015 after being married for 20 years.

“When my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe. How do you pick yourself up from that?” Stefani said of their divorce. “But God put this other person there to love me,” she added.

Although she and Shelton met in 2014, neither of them initiated romance until the following year, as Shelton, too, was just coming out of his marriage to Miranda Lambert. He had filed for divorce from the fellow country musician only weeks before the Rich Girl singer announced her split from Rossdale.

Stefani went on to explain to The Guardian how the foundation of her relationship with Shelton inspired Purple Irises.

According to her, she and Blake came together through gardening. The pair, who have a house together in Oklahoma, came across a very old building on the land, where some purple irises were growing. Stefani believes someone must have planted them centuries ago, yet they were still thriving. She allegedly wrote her song about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it.

Stefani and Shelton got married in 2021 at his Oklahoma ranch in an intimate ceremony.

